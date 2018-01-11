Falcons' Julio Jones: Ready for divisional round

Jones (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's divisional-round game at Philadelphia, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The Falcons have included a number of key skill-position players in both weeks of postseason prep to date, including Jones, who followed a DNP/DNP/limited practice regimen prior to this contest. He's carried an ankle injury for most of the second half of the season, but his production hasn't experienced any dips. As evidence, he averaged six receptions (on 10 targets) for 97.8 yards per outing and reached the end zone three times over the last nine games. Consequently, he's a must-play, per usual, in the second round of the playoffs.