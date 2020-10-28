Jones (hip) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game at Carolina, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Jones has appeared on Atlanta's injury report for most of the season. Only this week, though, was he listed with a hip injury, which capped his practice reps Monday and Tuesday before he was a full participant at Wednesday's walk-through. Jones missed one chance to strike against the Panthers defense Week 5, so he'll look to pick on a unit that has given up 89 catches to wide receivers (tied for 12th most in the NFL) this season.
