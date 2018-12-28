Falcons' Julio Jones: Ready for Week 17

Jones (hip/ribs) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

After returning to practice Friday as a limited participant, Jones is set to hit the 16-game mark for a third time in the past four seasons. His consistent presence on the injury report hasn't prevented him from piling up a league-high 1,539 scrimmage yards, with a good chance to reach 1,600 for the second time in his career. Jones caught 10 passes for 144 yards in a Week 6 win over Tampa Bay, boosting his career averages against the Bucs to 7.2 catches for 120 yards and 0.8 touchdowns per game.

