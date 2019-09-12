Falcons' Julio Jones: Ready to bounce back Week 2

Jones admitted Thursday that he "didn't play really well" in the Falcons' Week 1 loss at Minnesota, Kelsey Conway of the team's official site reports. "I was coming into the game limited but it's football, things happen," Jones said. "I was ready to go. My wind is there just being out there playing. I'll be way better this week than I was last week for sure."

Jones hadn't played a snap of note since Week 17 of last year, so his lacking marks (5.2 yards per catch and 2.8 yards per target) are somewhat explainable. Fortunately for the wide receiver, he continued his TD trend from the second half of 2018, securing his sole red-zone look for a score. While he was seen with a wrap on his wrist one day after the season opener, Jones hasn't made an appearance on Falcons injury reports this week, setting him up for a fruitful performance Sunday against the Eagles.