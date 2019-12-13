Play

Falcons' Julio Jones: Ready to face banged-up secondary

Jones (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in San Francisco, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Jones returned from a one-week absence for last Sunday's 40-20 win over the Panthers, catching five of eight targets for 66 yards while playing 80 percent of the Falcons' offensive snaps. His Week 15 matchup isn't as bad as it looks on paper, with the 49ers missing a handful of key players on defense, including cornerbacks Richard Sherman (hamstring) and K'Waun Williams (concussion) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs). There's also potential for some added target volume now that Calvin Ridley (abdomen) is out for the rest of the season.

