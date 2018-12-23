Falcons' Julio Jones: Ready to go Week 16

Jones (hip) is active for Sunday's Week 16 tilt against the Panthers.

As much was suspected from reports earlier Sunday, and this announcement officially confirms it. There are no indications that Jones will be under any type of "pitch count" with regards to snaps after going reportedly going through rigorous pregame warmups that included plyometrics, so he appears fit to be deployed in fantasy postseason matchups as customary against a Panthers team that he produced a 5-64 line against back in Week 2.

More News
Our Latest Stories