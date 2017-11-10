Falcons' Julio Jones: Ready to play
Jones (ankle) returned to practice Friday and will play in Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Kelsey Conway of AtlantaFalcons.com reports.
Despite missing practice Wednesday and Thursday and only logging a limited session Friday, the star wideout doesn't have any injury designation for Sunday's game. Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Jones looked explosive at Friday's practice, perhaps hinting that he could've logged a full practice if the team had so desired. The lack of an injury designation suggests Jones should be fine to handle his usual workload, barring an in-game aggravation to his ankle.
