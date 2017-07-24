Falcons' Julio Jones: Ready to return
Jones (toe) is expected to be a limited participant when the Falcons kick off training camp Thursday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Jones underwent surgery in February to remove a bunion from his foot and has yet to hit the field with his teammates since. However, after adhering to the recommended 4-to-5 month recovery timetable, the All Pro is now ready to resume practicing. According to Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff, Jones has healed "very, very well", instilling further confidence in his availability heading into the upcoming campaign. That being said, Atlanta will rightfully be careful not to overextend Jones at this introductory stage of the season, thus allowing Jones to work himself into top gear without the threat of a setback.
