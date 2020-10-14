Jones (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Jones wasn't able to practice all last week, so getting in any amount of activity ahead of Sunday's contest in Minnesota would represent significant progress. Fellow pass catchers Russell Gage (shoulder) and Hayden Hurst (back) were both limited Wednesday. The veteran wideout was a game-time decision for Week 5, so it's possible that he could suit up versus the Vikings even without practicing beforehand.