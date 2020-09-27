Jones (hamstring) is expected to be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Bears, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Coach Dan Quinn said as much prior to practice Friday morning, and it appears little has changed for Jones' outlook heading into Sunday. The 31-year-old is officially listed as questionable after not practicing this week, and his status for the 1 p.m. ET kickoff remains up in the air. Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage and TE Hayden Hurst likely would be the major beneficiaries in the passing game should Jones be unable to suit up.