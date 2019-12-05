Play

Falcons' Julio Jones: Remains limited at practice

Jones (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Though Jones' reps were capped for the second day in a row, he still looks to be in a better place physically than he was a week ago, when he only managed one limited showing in a walk-through session before sitting out the Falcons' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Saints. That being said, Jones will probably need to upgrade to full participation in Friday's practice to avoid carrying an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Panthers.

