Jones (hamstring) was listed as limited on Thursday's practice estimate, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Jones maintained his "activity level" from Wednesday as Atlanta prepares to host the Raiders on Sunday. Interim coach Raheem Morris noted Monday that Jones may be a game-time decision this weekend, but the Falcons can clear up his status by not giving him a designation upon the release of the final Week 12 injury report, which will be released Friday afternoon.