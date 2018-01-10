Falcons' Julio Jones: Remains sidelined Wednesday
Jones (ankle) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
When Jones appears on the injury report, the viewing audience shouldn't be surprised at this point. After Jones sat out Tuesday due to an ankle injury, head coach Dan Quinn even provided some solace, stating the wideout was "on the right trajectory" and would "start getting his work tomorrow," according to Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site. Apparently, Jones requires an additional day of rehab before he can partake in preparations for Saturday's divisional-round contest at Philadelphia. Thursday's report will give the final word on his availability.
More News
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Slated to practice Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: DNP on Tuesday•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Sitting out practice Tuesday•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Seals the deal•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Set for wild-card weekend•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Limited Wednesday, expects to play Saturday•
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...
-
SportsLine: Playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Fantasy owners will be happy with Gruden
Once again, Jon Gruden is coaching the Raiders. If his second go-round with them is like his...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...