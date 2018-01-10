Falcons' Julio Jones: Remains sidelined Wednesday

Jones (ankle) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

When Jones appears on the injury report, the viewing audience shouldn't be surprised at this point. After Jones sat out Tuesday due to an ankle injury, head coach Dan Quinn even provided some solace, stating the wideout was "on the right trajectory" and would "start getting his work tomorrow," according to Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site. Apparently, Jones requires an additional day of rehab before he can partake in preparations for Saturday's divisional-round contest at Philadelphia. Thursday's report will give the final word on his availability.