Falcons' Julio Jones: Reporting to camp
Jones will be at training camp Thursday according to Falcons' general manager Thomas Dimitroff, Matthew Tabeek of the Falcons' official site reports. "We have had continued dialogue all offseason with Julio and his representation. We have come to an agreement with Julio, and we will re-address everything in 2019. I appreciate everyone's hard work and communication on this," Dimitroff announced in a statement Wednesday night. "This adjustment does not impede us from working on other extensions with other key members of our football team. We will continue to work on those contracts going forward."
Jones has not reported to OTAs or mandatory minicamp and was planning on holding out of training camp as well due to frustration over the five-year, $71.25 million extension he signed in August 2015. However, he will shelf his discontent for the time being and take the field when the team reports Thursday.
