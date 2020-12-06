Jones (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday against the Saints, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Jones has gutted through a hamstring injury for a good portion of the season, sitting out Weeks 3 and 5 and most recently last Sunday against the Raiders. After taking the practice field and testing out his hamstring Friday, he told McFadden that he "didn't feel anything," but he still was given a limited listing and questionable designation for Sunday. Now officially back in action, Jones will face a New Orleans defense that has allowed 13 touchdowns (ninth most in the NFL) and 8.5 yards per target (ninth worst) to wide receivers this season.