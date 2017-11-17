Falcons' Julio Jones: Returning to practice

Jones (ankle) will practice Friday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

While he'll likely only be a limited participant, Friday's return puts Jones on track for Monday's road game against the Seahawks. He was also held out of practice until Friday last week and ended up catching six of eight targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 27-7 win over Dallas. Jones caught seven passes for 139 yards and a touchdown in Seattle early last season, and that was with Richard Sherman (Achilles) in the lineup.