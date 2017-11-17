Falcons' Julio Jones: Returning to practice
Jones (ankle) will practice Friday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
While he'll likely only be a limited participant, Friday's return puts Jones on track for Monday's road game against the Seahawks. He was also held out of practice until Friday last week and ended up catching six of eight targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 27-7 win over Dallas. Jones caught seven passes for 139 yards and a touchdown in Seattle early last season, and that was with Richard Sherman (Achilles) in the lineup.
More News
-
What you missed: Mariota struggles
The Titans were blown out on Thursday Night Football, as Marcus Mariota's disappointing season...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
What you missed: Keenum still starting
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...