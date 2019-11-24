Play

Falcons' Julio Jones: Returns after examination

Jones (shoulder) returned to Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

After he was considered questionable to return, Jones had his right shoulder examined by the Falcons' training staff, per Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. Upon reentering the game, Jones will look to build upon his 2-44-0 line on six targets.

