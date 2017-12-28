Falcons' Julio Jones: Returns in limited capacity Thursday

Jones (ankle/thumb) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

After taking the day off Wednesday, Jones arrived on the practice field Thursday and proceeded to catch passes in the portion open to the media, per McClure. The workload was enough to earn a limited tag, but Jones exuded confidence about his Week 17 availability after the session. "It's great," Jones told D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "Can't you tell? It's good. I'll be ready to go." The Falcons' final injury report of the week could very well back up Jones's assertions.