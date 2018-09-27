Falcons' Julio Jones: Returns to drills Thursday
Jones (calf) returned to practice Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Jones followed a DNP/DNP/LP regimen last week, so he appears to be a bit healthier this time around. However, it would surprise if he's listed as a full participant Thursday or even Friday with the Falcons aware of his history of lower-body injuries. The team will clarify his workload on Thursday's injury report.
