Falcons' Julio Jones: Returns to drills Thursday

Jones (calf) returned to practice Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Jones followed a DNP/DNP/LP regimen last week, so he appears to be a bit healthier this time around. However, it would surprise if he's listed as a full participant Thursday or even Friday with the Falcons aware of his history of lower-body injuries. The team will clarify his workload on Thursday's injury report.

