Falcons' Julio Jones: Returns to drills Thursday

Jones (ankle/thumb) returned to practice Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

On Wednesday, head coach Dan Quinn hinted Jones would practice in a "small fashion," but he was held out of drills entirely as he instead focused on rehab of ankle and left thumb injuries. One day later, Jones was seen catching passes in the open portion of practice, a sign he's poised to follow last week's DNP/limited/limited practice regimen. Ultimately, Thursday's injury report will reveal his level of participation.