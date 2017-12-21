Falcons' Julio Jones: Returns to practice Thursday
Jones (ankle/thumb) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Well before the start of Thursday's session, head coach Dan Quinn relayed to McClure that Jones would miss a second consecutive practice. Instead, Jones would take part in a walk-through before sitting out the rest of the day. In reality, he proceeded to do much more than expected, catching passes and running through some drills, according to McClure. In between workouts, Jones himself told McClure that he's "fine," despite having his left thumb bandaged. Due to Thursday's developments, there are fewer questions regarding Jones' ability to play Week 16 in New Orleans, but Friday's injury report will provide insight on his availability.
