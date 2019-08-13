Falcons' Julio Jones: Running at full speed

Jones (foot) is back to running routes at full speed Tuesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Jones sat out the Falcons' previous two preseason contests and is not expected to suit up until the regular season, so it's encouraging to see him now ramping up his workload in practice. The star receiver is managing a foot injury that's impeded his participation in practice all offseason, but appears fully on track for Week 1. Jones will also continue his negotiations for a new contract with the Falcons.

