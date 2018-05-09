Falcons' Julio Jones: Ryan unconcerned about social media stir
Jones' erasing of Falcons-related photos from his Instagram account last month has cultivated little tangible anxiety from the organization, as Matt Ryan exemplified Monday during his appearance on ESPN's NFL Live. "I don't think much of it. I think that, No. 1, he's the best teammate that you could ask for... We're fortunate to have him as a part of this organization, for sure."
The fact that Jones has not participated in voluntary offseason workouts (which began April 16) is somewhat puzzling, especially considering head coach Dan Quinn's statement at March's NFL owners meeting that he looked forward to the star receiver having a full offseason to build camaraderie with Matt Ryan. Jones sat out for the entirety of the Falcons' offseason program last year and remained a limited participant for training camp while recovering from foot surgery. The perennial Pro Bowl-caliber receiver eclipsed 1,400 yards for the fourth consecutive season, but the lack of on-field repetitions had a detrimental impact on his efficiency in 2017, as he finished tied for second in the league in drops while declining to his lowest catch rate since 2011 (59.5 percent).
