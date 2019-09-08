Falcons' Julio Jones: Salvages day with score

Jones hauled in six of his 11 targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against Minnesota.

Jones was held in check despite a heavy share of targets, as his longest reception went for just 11 yards. A late two-yard touchdown catch kept his performance from being a disaster, but it was still a letdown to begin the season. More optimistically, he remained heavily targeted and also found the end zone -- something he failed to do until Week 9 in 2018. Jones will face Philadelphia in Week 2, and he will look to bounceback with a more efficient effort.