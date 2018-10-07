Falcons' Julio Jones: Salvages value with fourth quarter effort

Jones hauled in five of nine targets for 62 yards during Sunday's 41-17 loss to Pittsburgh.

Jones was the No. 1 Week 5 receiver for many analysts, but he started the fourth quarter without a single reception against a Pittsburgh defense that entered the game allowing the sixth-most yards per attempt in the NFL (8.1). The five-time Pro Bowler went to work in the final frame to salvage a respectable output, amassing five catches for 62 yards, much of it coming in junk time as the Falcons fell to 1-4. Atlanta's Week 6 opponent, Tampa Bay has struggled mightily in containing opposing passing attacks, ranking dead last in yards allowed per game through the air (358).