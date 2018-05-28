Falcons' Julio Jones: Says there's "no bad blood" with Falcons

Jones spoke with TMZ in Hollywood earlier this week and echoed the sentiment of head coach Dan Quinn, indicating that he will be with the team for mandatory minicamp from June 12 to the 14th, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports. "Everybody wants a story right now. There's no story to be told," Jones expressed to the media, "I'm not going anywhere... I love the organization. I love everybody there. We're good."

All signs point to Jones' absence from OTAs last week being a non-issue for the Falcons, as the Pro Bowl wide receiver has shown no signal to demonstrate that he is not in it for the long haul with Atlanta. The fact that he has been missing early-offseason workouts does not help in building chemistry with Matt Ryan and a number of new additions to the receiving corps, but Jones has been keeping his game sharp by working out with former NFL superstar Terrell Owens at the University of Alabama. There have been murmurs that Jones may be looking for a raise on a contract set to pay him $34.4 million over the next three years, but NFL Insider Ian Rapoport has stated that the organization is willing to consider revising the terms of the deal in the near future.