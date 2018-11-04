Falcons' Julio Jones: Scores first touchdown of the season
Jones caught seven of 10 targets for 121 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 38-14 win over Washington.
Jones made his biggest play of the game in the final moments of the fourth quarter, snagging a bubble screen and cutting up field for a 35-yard touchdown, his first of the season. Jones has been elite outside the red zone this season, with five 100-yard games, good for a 1,866-yard pace for the season. His failure, until today, to score has dragged down his value. A late-game catch-and-run doesn't solve Jones' peculiar lack of production in the red zone, but it's a start. Next Sunday brings the challenge of one of the better pass defenses in the league, the Cleveland Browns.
More News
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Exceeds 100 yards in second straight game•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Continues dominance of Tampa Bay•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Salvages value with fourth-quarter effort•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Cleared for Sunday in Pittsburgh•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Limited Thursday•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Practices Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...