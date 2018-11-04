Falcons' Julio Jones: Scores first touchdown of the season

Jones caught seven of 10 targets for 121 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 38-14 win over Washington.

Jones made his biggest play of the game in the final moments of the fourth quarter, snagging a bubble screen and cutting up field for a 35-yard touchdown, his first of the season. Jones has been elite outside the red zone this season, with five 100-yard games, good for a 1,866-yard pace for the season. His failure, until today, to score has dragged down his value. A late-game catch-and-run doesn't solve Jones' peculiar lack of production in the red zone, but it's a start. Next Sunday brings the challenge of one of the better pass defenses in the league, the Cleveland Browns.