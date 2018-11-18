Falcons' Julio Jones: Scores for third straight week

Jones caught six of his nine targets for 118 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Cowboys.

Jones led the team in targets, catches and yardage while scoring his third touchdown in as many weeks. He's been remarkably consistent of late, topping the 100-yard mark in six of his last seven games to boost his season average to a staggering 115.8 yards per contest. Jones should continue his excellent run Thursday in what could be a high-scoring affair against the Saints.