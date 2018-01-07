Falcons' Julio Jones: Seals the deal
Jones nabbed nine of 10 targets for 94 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 26-13 win over the Rams.
Jones ate up Los Angeles' typically potent pass defense, capping off the night by beating his man to the outside on a rainbow from Matt Ryan -- an eight-yard score that put Atlanta up by two scores late. The score was a welcome surprise for Jones who is notoriously quiet in the red zone, nabbed just three touchdowns all season, and entered Saturday on a five-game scoreless streak. He'll have to beat the odds again next week against Philadelphia's top-five defense. Expect Atlanta to attack the Eagles through the air as Philly ranked best in the league in opponent rushing yards in 2017, but just 18th in opponent receiving yards this season.
