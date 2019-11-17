Falcons' Julio Jones: Second-leading receiver in Week 11

Jones caught six of eight targets for 91 receiving yards during Sunday's 29-3 win against Carolina.

The two All-Pro wideout saw his scoreless streak pushed to seven games, but he continued his mid-season tear from a catches and yardage standpoint. Jones has averaged 6.6 receptions and 104.6 yards per game over his past five outings, after being contained to seven combined catches for 94 yards during a momentary slump between Weeks 4 and 5. His upside remains as high as any receiver in fantasy heading into Week 12, with the Buccaneers' 32nd-ranked pass defense awaiting on the docket.