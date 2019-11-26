Play

Falcons' Julio Jones: Second straight DNP

Jones (shoulder) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Jones sat out of practice for the second straight day after sustaining a right shoulder injury this past Sunday against Tampa Bay. The veteran receiver received treatment after the game, but the Falcons haven't revealed further details about his affliction. Jones' practice status this week isn't encouraging for his chances of suiting up Thursday against the Saints, but it's worth nothing that he's battled through plenty of bumps and bruises in his career. Keep an eye out for Wednesday's final injury report to divulge his official game-time status.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories