Falcons' Julio Jones: Seeks to improve in red zone

Jones has identified last season's red zone struggles as an area that the Falcons offense is focusing on improving upon in 2018, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

No NFC playoff team was worse in the red zone last season than the Falcons, whose red zone touchdown rate of 49.2 percent was nearly three percentage points below the fifth-ranked unit (Carolina at 51.8 percent). Neutralization of the team's most potent offensive weapon went a long way in helping that become a reality, as Jones commanded practically a third of Atlanta's red zone targets but hauled in just five of those 19 attempts, tying Mike Evans for the worst efficiency of any receiver with at least 13 targets inside the 20-yard line. With red zone effectiveness being a priority in training camp and Calvin Ridley being added to the receiving corps, Jones has more than a puncher's chance at doubling his touchdown total from three to six.