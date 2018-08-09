Falcons' Julio Jones: Seeks to improve in red zone
Jones has identified last season's red zone struggles as an area that the Falcons offense is focusing on improving upon in 2018, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
No NFC playoff team was worse in the red zone last season than the Falcons, whose red zone touchdown rate of 49.2 percent was nearly three percentage points below the fifth-ranked unit (Carolina at 51.8 percent). Neutralization of the team's most potent offensive weapon went a long way in helping that become a reality, as Jones commanded practically a third of Atlanta's red zone targets but hauled in just five of those 19 attempts, tying Mike Evans for the worst efficiency of any receiver with at least 13 targets inside the 20-yard line. With red zone effectiveness being a priority in training camp and Calvin Ridley being added to the receiving corps, Jones has more than a puncher's chance at doubling his touchdown total from three to six.
More News
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Gets extra $2.9 million•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Reporting to camp•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Still integral to team's plans•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Preparing for holdout•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Won't receive new contract•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Participates in private workout with teammates•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie WR rankings
There's no Odell Beckham or Michael Thomas in the 2018 receiver draft class, but there are...
-
Wide Receiver Sleepers
Heath Cummings has three receivers for you that the public is still sleeping on.
-
Review our IDP mock draft
Our CBS Sports staff and analysts from other Fantasy sites took part in a 28-round IDP mock...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Collins
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Looking at WRs in our latest mock
Jamey Eisenberg looks at where some receivers of note were selected in our latest 12-team non-PPR...
-
Third-year receivers for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the wide receiver Class of 2016 to see if anyone qualifies as a...