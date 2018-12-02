Falcons' Julio Jones: Sees dominance snapped in major way
Jones caught two of eight targets for 18 yards during Sunday's 26-16 loss to Baltimore.
Oof. Jones entered Sunday with at least 100 yards in six straight games and three touchdowns in the process. He and Matt Ryan simply never got on the same page on Monday as Ryan tallied his lowest yardage mark in a game in which he attempted at least 10 passes in his career. Expect both Ryan and Jones to rebound in a big way next Sunday against the Packers, a team that entered Sunday among the top 10 in the league in passing yards surrendered, but one that seemed to have quit during an embarrassing loss to Arizona.
More News
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Continues tremendous streak of play•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Scores for third straight week•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Fastest in NFL history to 10,000 yards•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Scores first touchdown of the season•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Exceeds 100 yards in second straight game•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Continues dominance of Tampa Bay•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...