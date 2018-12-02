Falcons' Julio Jones: Sees dominance snapped in major way

Jones caught two of eight targets for 18 yards during Sunday's 26-16 loss to Baltimore.

Oof. Jones entered Sunday with at least 100 yards in six straight games and three touchdowns in the process. He and Matt Ryan simply never got on the same page on Monday as Ryan tallied his lowest yardage mark in a game in which he attempted at least 10 passes in his career. Expect both Ryan and Jones to rebound in a big way next Sunday against the Packers, a team that entered Sunday among the top 10 in the league in passing yards surrendered, but one that seemed to have quit during an embarrassing loss to Arizona.