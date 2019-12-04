Falcons' Julio Jones: Set for limited practice
Coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that Jones (shoulder) will be limited in practice, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Jones also logged a limited walk-through session before being ruled out for Thanksgiving Day's loss to the Saints, but it's encouraging to see him handling some reps to begin the week. Quinn expressed optimism Monday that the star wideout will be available for Week 14's tilt against the Panthers, per Jason Butt of The Athletic, so it looks as though Jones is trending toward a return to the field after a one-game absence. Still, the final word on the 30-year-old's availability will likely come down to what he's able to do during the week's next two practices.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 14 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
News and notes: Will Cook be ready?
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 14.
-
12/4 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew analyzes value for the Fantasy playoffs, picking league winners...
-
Week 14 WR Preview: New No. 1s
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 14, including...
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Waiver priority
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to prioritize the...
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.