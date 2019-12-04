Falcons' Julio Jones: Set for limited practice

Coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that Jones (shoulder) will be limited in practice, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Jones also logged a limited walk-through session before being ruled out for Thanksgiving Day's loss to the Saints, but it's encouraging to see him handling some reps to begin the week. Quinn expressed optimism Monday that the star wideout will be available for Week 14's tilt against the Panthers, per Jason Butt of The Athletic, so it looks as though Jones is trending toward a return to the field after a one-game absence. Still, the final word on the 30-year-old's availability will likely come down to what he's able to do during the week's next two practices.