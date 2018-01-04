Falcons' Julio Jones: Set for wild-card weekend

Jones (ankle/ribs) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's wild-card game versus the Rams, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The Falcons cleared all seven of their injured players on the final injury report of the week, calling each one "ready to go," per McClure. The statement lines up with Jones' own contention from Wednesday. "I feel great," Jones told D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "I'll be ready to go." Jones' injuries were alleviated by a DNP/limited/limited practice regimen this week, with the hope he keeps up his pace from the final six games of the regular season. During that stretch, he averaged 109.7 receiving yards per game on an outstanding 10.6 YPT.