Tom Pelissero of NFL Network confirms Jones (hamstring) and Calvin Ridley (ankle) both will play in Monday's game at Green Bay.

FOX's Jay Glazer reported the same thing Sunday afternoon. Jones is listed as questionable and said Friday that he's not 100 percent healthy, but Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com said the wideout "seemed to have explosion" in practice. With slot man Russell Gage cleared from the concussion protocol, Matt Ryan will have his full group of receiving weapons Monday night.