Falcons' Julio Jones: Set to ramp up activity next week
Jones (foot) is expected to be a full participant in practices next week, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Comments from coach Dan Quinn on Monday imply that Jones likely won't be asked to play Thursday against the Jaguars in the Falcons' final preseason contest, but that probably would have been the case even if the receiver wasn't tending to a foot injury. Assuming Quinn's prediction comes to pass, Jones stands a good chance at avoiding an injury designation heading into the Falcons' Week 1 matchup Sept. 8 in Minnesota.
