Jones (hamstring) is slated to work out with the Atlanta training staff Wednesday, Kelsey Conway of the team's official site reports.

Per the report, interim head coach Raheem Morris indicated that Jones is a bit closer to returning to game action, but the team plans to evaluate the wideout throughout the week before making any decisions regarding his status for Sunday's game against Kansas City. Jones has missed the Falcons' past two games with the hamstring injury.