Coach Dan Quinn said Friday morning that his "concern level is low" for Jones (hamstring) this week, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Jones was a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday, continuing his weekly ritual of showing up on the injury report with a lower-body issue. It sounds like he'll be out there Sunday in Dallas, but it is possible the Falcons give him an injury designation heading into the game, in which case fantasy managers would be wise to monitor the team's inactive list. The final injury report will be available Friday afternoon.