Falcons' Julio Jones: Should be fine for Week 4
Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Monday that he isn't worried about Jones' (back) availability for Week 4 against the Bills, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Quinn acknowledged Jones likely will be limited at practice, after the wideout played a full game and caught seven of 12 targets for 91 yards in Sunday's 30-26 win over the Lions. Jones has a long history of playing at a high level while battling minor injuries, but there will be real cause for concern if he's absent rather than limited during the upcoming week of practice.
