Jones (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Though Jones failed to practice all week, the Falcons still viewed him as a game-day decision heading into Sunday. The star wideout's strained hamstring ultimately proved too limiting in his pregame workout for him to give it a go, depriving the 0-2 Falcons of one of their top playmakers on the outside. Either Christian Blake or Olamide Zaccheaus will likely replace Jones in three-wide sets, but expect the trio of Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage and Hayden Hurst to dominate the targets in the passing game.

More News