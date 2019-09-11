Falcons' Julio Jones: Sidesteps injury report
Jones (wrist) isn't listed on the Falcons' injury report Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
On the heels of signing a lucrative extension with the Falcons on Saturday, Jones was targeted a team-high 11 times during Sunday's loss at Minnesota, turning those looks into six catches for 31 yards and one touchdown. One day later, he was seen with a wrap on his left wrist, but the issue didn't impact his reps in the first session of Week 2. Look for Jones to have a more fruitful outing this weekend against an Eagles defense that was carved up by Case Keenum to the tune of 370 passing yards in the season opener.
