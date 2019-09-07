Falcons' Julio Jones: Signs contract extension
Jones signed a three-year, $66 million extension with $64 million coming in guarantees Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The deal comes in slighter higher than the one Michael Thomas signed with the Saints earlier in the offseason, making Jones the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL. As a result, the 30-year-old will play in Sunday's contest against the Vikings after teasing earlier in the week he'd sit out if he didn't get a contract extension.
