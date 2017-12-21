Falcons' Julio Jones: Sits out practice, but on track for Week 16
Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said that Jones (ankle/thumb) won't practice Thursday, but indicated the wideout isn't in serious danger of missing Sunday's game against the Saints, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
While Quinn's comments offer some degree of reassurance for fantasy owners planning to use Jones in Week 16 matchups, it's still never all that encouraging to see a player sidelined for the first two days of practice. It's expected that Jones will return to practice in some capacity Friday, but in the event he's limited in the session or held out entirely, he would likely carry an injury designation into the weekend. In his previous matchup with the Saints in Week 14, Jones reeled in five of 11 targets for 98 yards, though it's worth noting that standout New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore may have been a bit more limited than usual coming off a two-game absence due to an ankle injury.
