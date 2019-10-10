Falcons' Julio Jones: Sits out with hip injury
Jones was held out of Wednesday's practice due to a hip injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Jones has had little issue playing through health concerns and producing during his career. In fact, he hasn't missed a contest since Week 15 of the 2016 season. Nonetheless, his status will be monitored closely as the week proceeds to learn whether a DNP is possible Sunday at Arizona.
