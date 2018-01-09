Falcons' Julio Jones: Sitting out practice Tuesday
Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said that Jones would sit out Tuesday's practice, Wendy Adams of the Falcons Radio Network reports.
Quinn noted that Jones has endured no setbacks with the ankle and rib injuries he carried into the Falcons' wild-card win over the Rams, during which the wideout caught nine of 10 targets for 94 yards and a touchdown. As a result, it appears Jones' absence Tuesday is primarily maintenance-related. Quinn also indicated that all other players on the Falcons' active roster will practice in some capacity Tuesday, suggesting the team is in sound health as Saturday's divisional-round matchup with the Eagles approaches.
