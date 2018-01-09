Falcons' Julio Jones: Slated to practice Wednesday
Jones (ankle) didn't practice Tuesday but is expected to return in some fashion Wednesday, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports. "He's on the right trajectory and he'll start getting his work tomorrow [Wednesday]," head coach Dan Quinn said.
By all accounts, especially Quinn's, Jones' status as a non-participant is due to a maintenance-related decision, which is a prudent one for the often dinged-up wideout. As the Falcons prepare for Saturday's divisional-round opponent, the Eagles, it should be noted Jones has rid himself of the rib issue that stemmed from a hard hit to the midsection Week 17. With only an ankle injury in tow, he'll ease into action with the intent of heading into the weekend without a designation for the second straight game.
