Falcons' Julio Jones: So-so outing despite dream matchup

Jones caught five of nine targets for 68 receiving yards during Sunday's 35-22 loss to Tampa Bay.

The two-time All-Pro had to be removed from the contest for examination after suffering a shoulder injury in the first half, but he was able to return to action and produce his sixth consecutive performance of 65-plus receiving yards. While Jones has proven to be a high-floor option by virtue of that streak, his typically-massive upside has been reduced because of his eight-game touchdown drought. In Week 13 Jones has a strong chance to finally break his scoring spell, going up against a Saints defense that has surrendered multiple passing TDs over four of its past five outings.