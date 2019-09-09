Falcons' Julio Jones: Sports wrist wrap
Jones has his left wrist wrapped Monday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Jones appears to have picked up a wrist injury of unknown severity during Sunday's loss to the Vikings. There doesn't yet appear to be any reason to worry about the star wideout's Week 2 availability, though his participation in practice could be worth monitoring as the week continues.
More News
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Salvages day with score•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Signs contract extension•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Expected to sign contract extension•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Removed from injury report•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Suits up for Friday's practice•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: 'Limited' with non-injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at some surprising Week 1 results and tells you what you can believe...
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...