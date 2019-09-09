Falcons' Julio Jones: Sports wrist wrap

Jones has his left wrist wrapped Monday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Jones appears to have picked up a wrist injury of unknown severity during Sunday's loss to the Vikings. There doesn't yet appear to be any reason to worry about the star wideout's Week 2 availability, though his participation in practice could be worth monitoring as the week continues.

