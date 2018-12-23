Falcons' Julio Jones: Status hinges on pregame warmup

Jones (hip), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, will be tested during pregame warmups before his status for the contest is determined, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jones trended up over the course of the week, going from no participation in practices Wednesday and Thursday to limited participation Friday. The Falcons and Panthers kick off at 1 p.m. EST, so official word on Jones' status is likely to come with the release of Atlanta's inactive list 90 minutes before game time.